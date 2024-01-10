Superleague CEO claims matches will be permanently free, La Liga president responds

CEO of A22, the company organising the proposed Superleague, Bernd Reichart has claimed that the free broadcasting of matches would not be a permanent feature, rather than an introductory offer to tease fans into backing the Superleague.

Reichart appeared in MD on Wednesday in an interview, claiming again that The Superleague was both meritocratic, and that it would allow clubs to grow in a sustainable manner. Reichart presented the proposed format in mid-December, and it was widely met with objection throughout Europe, with the exception of Napoli, Barcelona and Real Madrid. Reichart has claimed behind closed doors that the clubs were impressed with the model and interested in it too.

In terms of the free football, he reiterated that it would be funded through advertising, and that the Champions League was not performing as well as it should.

“The best football has the potential to reach an audience that can be refinanced through advertising, such as free-to-air television. And for fans who want a more elaborate and sophisticated product, there is premium content for a fee. But all the matches will be offered around the world on their own platform and with free access.”

Specifically, he was asked on how long it would be free.

“No, it is a definitive model, it is not a temporary promotion,” said Reichart.

La Liga President Javier Tebas has arguably been the most outspoken figure in football about the Superleague, and responded on social media several hours after the interview was released.

“In 2019 they already tried to ‘sneak through’ a competition format very similar to the one now advocated by @A22Sports but this one is even worse. You won’t be able to fool us,” Tebas tweeted, alongside a video explaining why La Liga believes the Superleague is a wolf in sheep’s clothing.

En 2019 ya nos intentaron "colar" un formato de competición muy similar al que ahora propugna @A22Sports pero este aún es peor.

Tebas has also claimed that The Superleague wants to disenfranchise domestic leagues too, while Reichart is of the opinion that it would help strengthen domestic leagues. Regardless of the back and forth, until the Superleague can convince other big clubs to change their stance, it is a redundant debate.