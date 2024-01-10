Sevilla confirm first signing of the January transfer window with 21-year-old from Inter

Sevilla have confirmed their first signing under Quique Sanchez Flores and under new President Jose Maria del Nido Carrasco, with Inter midfielder Lucien Agoume joining on loan from Inter.

The 21-year-old Frenchman was reportedly a target of Sporting Director Victor Orta when he was a teenager at Sochaux, but having missed out him at Leeds United, has got him this time. Sevilla have an option to buy Agoume at €8m, as per Fabrizio Romano, and Inter will have a buyback option on the deal if that option is exercised.

The new boy 😍🔥👕 pic.twitter.com/lkUtBwC2uP — Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) January 10, 2024

Agoume comes in to solidify the base of midfield, with stalwarty Fernando Reges leaving Sevilla in late December. It has long been a problem for Los Nervionenses that their midfield struggled to keep up with opponents, but the addition of Agoume following Boubakary Soumare and Djibril Sow should aid that. Agoume arrives hoping to make his first major steps at a big club, having played just four times for Inter. He has previously racked up 75 senior appearances for Sochaux, Stade Brest and Spezia. He is one of three deals that Sevilla have been working on since last week.