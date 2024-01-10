Real Madrid star speaking with Manchester City’s Erling Haaland ‘constantly’ about Spain move

Real Madrid are firmly in the race for Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe, and there have been a flurry of reports surrounding his future over the past two weeks. However there has also been an uptick in rumours surrounding Manchester City star Erling Haaland, and there is no doubt that if Mbappe does remain at PSG, then Los Blancos will pursue the Norwegian.

The reports coming out of Spain are always keen to emphasize that even if Haaland is not signed this summer, then the door will remain open for him down the line. In recent days it was reported that should Haaland want to move to Real Madrid, then it would cost closer to €100m than €200m, compared to Premier League competitors.

Now Cadena SER are reporting that Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham has joined the efforts to persuade Haaland to make the jump. Just as Vinicius spoke to him regularly about joining Los Blancos, Bellingham has been speaking to Haaland about the lifestyle at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Haaland hardly needs to be sold on Spain, given he has a house in Marbella, and is a regular there in the summer. More likely to get in the way is Mbappe. Real Madrid seem relatively confident that the French forward will end up at the Bernabeu. Once Mbappe is there, recruiting Haaland will require the sale of Rodrygo Goes and Vinicius Junior, both of whom are on long-term contracts and may refuse to leave.