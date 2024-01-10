Real Madrid heading towards Erling Haaland move due to growing Kylian Mbappe frustration

For now, Kylian Mbappe has still yet to decide his future plans. The 24-year-old is out of contract at Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season, meaning that he is now able to discuss terms with other clubs. Real Madrid want him, but they also want a decision made as soon as possible, so that a repeat of 2022 cannot occur.

Despite Los Blancos growing increasingly frustrated by the situation, Mbappe continues to remain tight-lipped on his future. If no answer is heard by a certain date, they will simply move on – and according to Diario AS, there is already a replacement target in mind.

That is Manchester City’s Erling Haaland. Real Madrid wanted to sign the Norwegian striker back in 2022, but their pursuit of Mbappe on that occasion allowed the Premier League champions to win the race. However, they are prepared to make their move in the summer, provided that Mbappe doesn’t give an answer soon.

Haaland is reportedly in regular contact with former Borussia Dortmund teammate Jude Bellingham over a move to Real Madrid, and there is certainly an argument to suggest that he is better suited than Mbappe. However, for now at least, the Frenchman remains their primary target.