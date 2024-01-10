Real Madrid book place in Spanish Super Cup final after eight-goal thriller against Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid will contest Sunday’s Spanish Super Cup final, having come through a remarkable clash with Atletico Madrid in Riyadh, which finished 5-3 after 120 minutes.

Atleti made a flying start to the match, scoring the opening goal inside seven minutes. Antoine Griezmann’s corner was met by Mario Hermoso, who brilliantly guided his header back across Kepa Arrizabalaga and into the far corner.

Unfortunately for Atleti, their lead was turned around completely within 20 minutes. Firstly, Antonio Rudiger bulleted home an equaliser from Luka Modric’s corner, then Ferland Mendy finished off an excellent team move to make it 2-1.

However, there was time for another first half goal, and it was a significant one for Griezmann. He did brilliantly to move away from Modric and Rudiger, before firing past Kepa from the edge of the box. With that, he became Atleti’s outright top goalscorer of all-time, having previously been tied with Luis Aragones on 173.

Atleti would take the lead after 78 minutes when Kepa’s horrible error saw the ball ricochet off Rudiger and into the back of the net. However, Real Madrid would hit back soon after, with Dani Carvajal’s ferocious strike forcing extra time.

And it was Real Madrid that won the match in the 116th minute. Joselu Mato met a cross from the right, but his wayward header was turned into the back of the Atleti net by the unlucky Stefan Savic. Brahim Diaz would also add a fifth in stoppage time.

It means that Real Madrid will face either Barcelona or Osasuna in Sunday’s final, while Atletico Madrid will go home. They will hope to bounce back in the upcoming derbies, two of which are due to take place in the coming weeks.