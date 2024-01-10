Insane Endrick Felipe picture goes viral as Real Madrid fans anxiously await arrival in Spain

Real Madrid fans have been keeping an eye on Palmeiras talent Endrick Felipe for some time now, with the 17-year-old now only six months away from his arrival in the Spanish capital. The most recent part of Endrick to do the rounds on social media was not his goals or tricks, but his legs.

Endrick would in theory be involved with Palmeiras’ preseason currently, but Los Blancos have requested that he be part of Brazil’s Olympic training camp preparations, as they face Venezuela, Colombia, Bolivia and Ecuador in an effort to qualify for the Paris games in later this year. The Selecao have come out winners from the last two editions, winning in Rio de Janeiro and Tokyo.

Kid 1: “I'll never wash my hands again, I touched Endrick!” Endrick: “You have to wash your fans.” Kid 2: “Endrick give me your socks.” Endrick: “That I can’t, how do I train?” 😂😂😂

pic.twitter.com/D8Orb4EGqe — Neymoleque | Fan 🇧🇷 (@Neymoleque) January 9, 2024

While training with the Brazil under-23 side, the rather obscene size of his thighs caught the attention. Despite being just 17, they go some way to explaining why he looks so explosive in the senior game already.

Of course in Madrid, he will be close to another Brazilian who was famed for his thighs at Real Madrid – Roberto Carlos. The left-back’s robust physique helped him reach the top of the game, but he also retains a place in history due to his ferocious shot. Madridistas will be hoping for similar for Endrick.