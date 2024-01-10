Girona believe they are being punished for challenging Real Madrid and Barcelona in La Liga title race

On Tuesday, it was reported that David Lopez has been handed a four-match ban for comments he made back in October about Miguel Angel Ortiz Arias. The Girona veteran called out the referee for “rude and insulting” behaviour during the match with Almeria at Montilivi, although he would later apologise and retract his comments.

Girona are disappointed with the decision from the Competition Committee to ban Lopez for four matches, and they feel that it is an unjust punishment when historical examples are consider, some of which that have been listed by MD.

The report also states that some within Girona believe that they are being overly punished in this situation because they are currently rivalling Real Madrid and Barcelona for the La Liga title. Michel Sanchez’s side are level on points with Los Blancos after 19 matchdays, and are seven clear of their Catalan rivals.

Lopez’s ban comes at a bad time for Girona. Eric Garcia picked up an injury against Elche last weekend, although he is only expected to be out for a week. Still, it leaves Michel with just two fit centre-backs for the trip to Almeria.