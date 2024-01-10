French icon believes Real Madrid is not right move for Kylian Mbappe – “He would just be another player”

Much has been made of Kylian Mbappe’s future over the last few months. The 24-year-old is out of contract at Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season, meaning that he can negotiate with other clubs right now.

If Mbappe were to leave PSG, the likelihood is that Real Madrid would be his destination. Los Blancos have been chasing him for the last few years, and despite missing out in 2022, they remain determined to get his signature.

However, not everything believe that Real Madrid would be the best move for Mbappe. Emmanuel Petit told talkSPORT (via MD) that there are several reasons why he shouldn’t head to the Spanish capital in the summer.

“Real Madrid were willing to roll out the red carpet for Mbappe (in 2022) with a huge amount of money. They were willing to break the bank for him. What happened next is not the same situation now. Why? Because at Real Madrid, they probably felt betrayed. I don’t know if that’s right or not, but this is the situation currently.

“On top of this, they have Bellingham. He’s Real Madrid’s star right now. Do you think they can have mini-stars who can shine at the same time? Do you know how Real Madrid works? It’s very difficult, there are a lot of big egos. He would just be another player in Real Madrid’s history.”

It’s certainly true that Real Madrid’s feelings towards Mbappe are not as strong because of what happened two years ago, but they are still determined to sign him. However, they won’t wait forever.