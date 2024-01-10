Carlo Ancelotti credits Real Madrid duo with match-winning performances against Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid will be in Sunday’s Spanish Super Cup final, having defeated Atletico Madrid 5-3 on Wednesday in Riyadh. It was a blockbuster occasion, and it was one that ultimately saw the substitutes make the difference.

It was 3-3 at full time, but late goals from Stefan Savic (OG) and Brahim Diaz secured the victory for Los Blancos. Head coach Carlo Ancelotti was delighted with Brahim’s contribution (via Marca), and also Joselu Mato’s, with the veteran striker having pressurised Savic into turning the ball into his own net.

“Joselu and Brahim won us the game. This is good for us. All the players are motivated.”

Given that it was a gruelling 120 minutes for Real Madrid, Ancelotti is delighted that his players can now get a good rest ahead of the final.

“We have 4 days to recover now. The effort was huge. This game has been a spectacular show. We have won because we have had more energy at the end.”

Real Madrid will face either Barcelona or Osasuna in Sunday’s showpiece event, with the other semi-final taking place in Riyadh on Thursday.