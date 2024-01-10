Barcelona will reject all offers for three players, one being strongly-linked Bayern Munich target

Barcelona continue to suffer with crippling financial problems, and there’s little doubt that they will remain for several years to come. In order to resolve them, club bosses will need to raise significant funds, and the best way to do this would be to sell a number of first team players for large fees.

Due to the precarious situation, Barcelona are increasingly prepared to allow as many of their players as possible to leave, provided that their asking price is met. As per Sport, there are only three players that they will not entertain any offers for: Ronald Araujo, Gavi and Pedri.

Araujo has been the subject of intense speculation over the last few weeks, with Bayern Munich very interested in signing him during the summer. However, Barcelona have no intention whatsoever of allowing a sale to happen, which should scupper any chances that the German champions have.

It makes sense that Barcelona won’t allow Araujo, Gavi and Pedri to leave. You’d imagine Vitor Roque is also on that list, but given that he has only just arrived, there’s an extremely slim chance that any clubs would be looking to sign him right now.