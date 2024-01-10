Barcelona starlet handed four-match ban for hitting opponent during Copa del Rey tie

Julian Araujo has had a very impressive start to life in Spanish football. Having officially joined Barcelona from LA Galaxy last summer, he was loaned out to Las Palmas later in the window, and he has performed very well during the opening half of the campaign.

However, will now be forced to sit out Las Palmas’ upcoming matches, as Sport have reported that Araujo has been handed a four-match suspension for his red card against Tenerife in the Copa del Rey last weekend.

Araujo hit out at an opposition player in the later stages of the match, which saw him sent off by the referee. It was undoubtedly a moment of frustration from the Mexican international, given that Las Palmas were trailing 2-0 at the time (they would go on to lose by the same scoreline), but he will now pay for this over the next few weeks.

Araujo will miss Las Palmas’ matches against Villarreal, Rayo Vallecano, Real Madrid and Granada. It is a bitter blow for the Gran Canaria-based side, who will surely feel the effects of being without their first-choice right-back.