Barcelona Sporting Director still hopeful of Everton midfielder if economic lever comes through

Barcelona currently cannot register anyone following the incorporation of Vitor Roque this January, despite declaring they would be on the look out for a central midfielder. However if they can find an investor to pay the €40m Libero owe them before the end of the window, then Sporting Director Deco will be moving swifly around Barcelona’s options.

Oriol Romeu and Ilkay Gundogan are failing to convince in the pivot position, and that is the top target for the January window if they can find someone up to standard. As per Diario AS, Xavi Hernandez and his technical staff are the ones pushing for the signature of Aleix Garcia. The Girona captain’s release clause appears to make him an unattainable target, but Xavi wants a player who can play at the base of midfield, and move forward too.

It is Deco who is more keen on Everton midfielder Amadou Onana. There have been some reports that Barcelona had discarded the option of Onana due to his supposed €50m price tag. Arsenal have reportedly opened talks with the Toffees about him too, but Deco was in contact with his agent before the transfer window. The ex-Porto man wants a more physical midfielder to sit in front of the defence.

The report does note that Deco and Xavi’s desires are one thing, and their ability to bring in players is another. Any deal for Onana seems much more likely to be a loan with a buy clause for the summer, but whether Everton would find enough of an incentive in that to do a deal is another question to be raised. Xavi and Deco have been public about their good relationship since President Joan Laporta brought the latter on board, yet recent months have been peppered with reports about the differing ideas of the pair. Laporta has enough on his plate to worry about, trying desperately to come up with the money.