Barcelona set Jorge Mendes task to find big money move for underperforming star in summer

Barcelona have a number of underperforming stars currently, but the club are beginning to lose patience with their veterans more than the youngsters. Under pressure since his arrival in the Catalan capital, one of the players that Barcelona are looking to move on this summer is Raphinha.

The Brazilian has been productive in terms of goal contributions when he has been given the chance, but has rarely strung together a run of consistent performances. Last season he was always second fiddle to Ousmane Dembele when the latter was fit, and this year he has been plagued by inconsistency too.

According to Bar Canaletes, the Barcelona hierarchy have asked super-agent Jorge Mendes to look for destinations for Raphinha in the summer. They are seeking a significant fee for the Brazilian in order to make a profit on the him, and as such, Mendes’ options to find that destination are likely limited to the Premier League or Saudi Arabia, with Newcastle United a cross-section of the two.

There have been string of reports about Raphinha’s potential future lying elsewhere, including one from Sport claiming that Sporting Director and former agent Deco is still vouching for him. Yet if he is still failing to convince by the end of the season, it seems his future will be sealed.

Raphinha is still without an agent, with Deco having had to cut ties with him due to his role at Barcelona. For that reason, Barcelona’s board at least might have gotten in touch with Mendes – the Portuguese agent holds significant sway at Barcelona.