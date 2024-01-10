Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez says under fire star ‘will be important’

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has told the press that Joao Felix will have a role to play as the season continues, but was reluctant to show him any preference over his teammates. Despite standout performances against Atletico Madrid, Real Betis and Royal Antwerp, his declining form has drawn criticism.

Including from within the club. As per the latest, Barcelona are reconsidering whether they want to make Felix a permanent member of their squad next season, and have stopped talks with Atletico Madrid, his parent club.

Xavi meanwhile has dropped him for their last two La Liga matches against Almeria and Las Palmas, preferring Ferran Torres instead. Asked whether Felix would return due to his reputation.

“We will look for the best starting team and think about the changes that can be made if there is extra time, possibly penalties. There will be minutes for lots of players. You always ask me about the players that are not playing. Joao has been important and will be. Everyone must be prepared no matter how many minutes they play, that’s what it means to be a Barcelona player and Joao is no different.”

Felix made a careless error to give away a corner against Barbastro on Sunday, allowing them back into the match. His numbers across the season have also caused people to doubt his place in the team, scoring 6 goals and giving 3 assists in 22 games. Five of those goal contributions came in his first four games though, and it’s been much more sparse that he has affected the scoreline of late.