Barcelona keen to make summer signing attempt for Eredivisie striker with 22 goals this season

In recent months, there has been growing speculation over the future of Robert Lewandowski at Barcelona. The Polish striker has struggled for form this season, and given that he is now 35 and one of the club’s top earners, there have been suggestions that he could be sold in the summer, especially with Vitor Roque having now arrived.

If Lewandowski were to depart, likely to Saudi Arabia, Barcelona would need to find a replacement. According to The Evening Standard (via MD), they have AZ Alkmaar’s Vangelis Pavlidis in their sights for a possible move during the summer.

Pavlidis, a 25-year-old attacker from Greece, has been in sensational form for AZ this season, racking up 22 goals this season across all competitions. Barcelona like him, but they would have to compete with Chelsea, Fulham and AC Milan, according to the English report.

This would be a non-starter if Lewandowski ends up staying at Barcelona for next season. The veteran striker’s situation will certainly be one to watch in the summer, especially if his form does not pick up over the next few months.