Antoine Griezmann emotional after breaking Atletico Madrid record – “It’s something incredible for me”

It wasn’t to be for Atletico Madrid on Wednesday evening, as they lost out to Real Madrid in their Spanish Super Cup semi-final tie. Despite leading on two occasions, Diego Simeone’s side ended up losing 5-3 in extra time.

While it was a disappointing night for Los Rojiblancos, one bright point was Antoine Griezmann’s 174th goal for the club, which put him ahead of Luis Aragones (173) as the leading scorer in Atleti’s history. It was a strike fitting of the occasion too, as Griezmann made Luka Modric and Antonio Rudiger look silly before firing past Kepa Arrizabalaga from the edge of the box.

Speaking after the match (via Marca), Griezmann expressed his pride at breaking the record.

“It’s something incredible for me, a great source of pride. At half-time there were a lot of emotions, but we had to get back into the game.”

Griezmann also spoke on Atleti’s defensive problems, which have been a real worry in recent weeks.

“We know we have to improve and until we improve, it will happen in games like this. It’s something that represents Atletico Madrid, having a very strong defence and we have to improve it.”

Atletico Madrid will now look ahead to next Thursday, when they take on Real Madrid once again. This time, it will be in the Copa del Rey, and it will be in front of the Colchonero faithful at the Civitas Metropolitano.