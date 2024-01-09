Spain to renew national team manager for 2026 World Cup

Spain manager Luis de la Fuente was a low-profile hire from former President Luis Rubiales, but after marshalling several tough situations, is set to be given a new contract.

Early in his tenure, a damning loss to Scotland set the cat amongst the pigeons for a manager that has never been in charge of a top level club. A Nations League victory over Croatia on penalties restored some confidence in him, but de la Fuente then faced further calls to resign after he applauded Rubiales’ sexist speech where he revealed that he refused to resign.

However he has drifted out of that scandal, without even condemning Rubiales, and with Spain topping their Euro qualification group with ease, has won the faith of much of the press and seemingly the Royal Spanish Football Federation. Diario AS report that the RFEF are planning on offering him a two-year contract extension to take his deal from just past Euro 2024 and into the 2026 World Cup.

The new deal will be announced before Spain’s friendlies in March, as they face Colombia on the 22nd, and then Brazil a few days later. It’s a tricky situation for the RFEF. Allowing de la Fuente to go into the Euros without a longer contract makes room for speculation and uncertainty surrounding the future, but equally a poor performance in the tournament will lead to calls for the sack. If they have faith in him taking Spain to the Euros, then it is hard to critique their choice.

Image via EFE/EPA/Robert Perry