Sevilla seal signing of 18-year-old Ajax midfielder – Fabrizio Romano

Sevilla have tied up their first of the promised January signings, according to Fabrizio Romano. New President Jose Maria del Nido Carrasco had promised to return to Sevilla’s modus operandi of signing young and selling high, and his new reign will at least begin with an attempt to do so.

Last week it was reported that Sevilla were closing in on three deals, one of which was for 18-year-old Ajax midfielder Stanis Idumbo Muzambo. Romano has claimed that the deal is now done, and will cost Sevilla €400k plus add-ons. He will tie himself to the club on a deal running until 2028.

⚪️🔴 Sevilla have sealed the deal to sign Stanis Idumbo Muzambo from Ajax, all done and completed. Understand Belgian talented midfielder will undergo medical on Wednesday. More: Ajax will receive €400k fee plus add-ons, Idumbo Muzambo will sign until June 2028. Here we go 🇧🇪 pic.twitter.com/aHlLeUGSoG — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 8, 2024

An offensive midfielder or forward, Muzambo is technically gifted and quick, but has yet to make his debut in the Eredivisie, playing primarily for Jong Ajax. As such Sevilla fans may want to lower expectations.

Lucien Agoume is also expected to head to Sevilla too, according to Marca, joining on loan from Inter with an option to buy. Los Nervionenses are tight up against the salary limit, and with only Fernando Reges having exited, it may be that they end up rescinding the contracts of Oliver Torres and Erik Lamela this January, who Sevilla are keen to move on.

Sporting Director Victor Orta is already under some pressure after his choice for manager Diego Alonso lasted only two months in charge, and their summer transfer window was a long way from inspiring.