Real Sociedad on the hunt for forward after confirming sale of 19-year-old to Nice

Real Sociedad have sold promising French teenager Mohamed-Ali Cho back to Ligue 1 after a tricky 18 months in the Basque Country. Cho has joined Nice on a four-year deal, after the player expressed a desire to get more opportunities.

Signed as one of the most promising players in France for €11m from Angers, Cho will leave around €10-12m in the La Real coffers. His time at Real Sociedad yielded 40 appearances, 10 starts and 2 goals, figures that speak to his lack of involvement.

𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗨𝗡𝗜𝗖𝗔𝗗𝗢 𝗢𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 Acuerdo con el @ogcnice para el traspaso de @MohamedAliCho1. Merci beaucoup et bonne chance ! pic.twitter.com/KwE8LYnc8E — Real Sociedad Fútbol (@RealSociedad) January 8, 2024

As per Diario AS, La Real are already on the hunt for a potential replacement. Marco Asensio was mentioned as a shock option last week, but Wolves’ Pablo Sarabia, West Ham’s Pablo Fornals and Club Brugge forward Andreas Skov Olsen have all been suggested as January recruits.

With Takefusa Kubo and Umar Sadiq away on international duty this month, Imanol Alguacil is down to just Mikel Oyarzabal, Ander Barrenetxea, Carlo Fernandez and Andre Silva as options at the sharp end of the pitch, although Arsen Zakharyan can also occupy one of those roles.