Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has soft spot for ‘perfect academy player’

Real Madrid have not had too many players graduate from their Castilla side into the first team of late, but that does not mean to say that Carlo Ancelotti is not paying attention to the academy talents at La Fabrica. One in particular might not be the most eye-catching on the pitch, but has earned Ancelotti’s favour.

Mario Martin came on against Arandina at the weekend for the final 20 minutes, and has been on the fringes of the squad throughout the season, having made his debut last year in the Copa del Rey too. Performing well as a pivot, Martin is not the most physically imposing, but makes up for that with an impressive engine and being solid in the challenge. His showings in training and for Castilla have earned him a trip to Saudi Arabia in the Spanish Supercup squad.

Relevo say he was reduced to tears when he found out that Raul Gonzalez was moving on to coach the Castilla side while he was in Juvenil B, but the two have been reunited there, and Martin has become a key cog in the Castilla machine.

Ancelotti has a great appreciation of him due to his intense commitment and professionalism. The 18-year-old has not been distracted by the bright lights and glamour of playing for Real Madrid, and dedicates every waking moment to maximising his performance. To that end, despite reaching adulthood, Martin has decided to continue living at Valdebebas in the residence there. The Italian manager is delighted with his commitment, and holds Martin up as an example to other youngsters coming through.

Premier League sides and Girona have watched Martin, although given his commitment to Los Blancos, and the contract he has until 2026, he seems unlikely to leave in the near future. At some point, the chances are that Real Madrid try to sell Martin on though, as their current midfield leaves little room for opportunities. Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni both prefer to play as pivots, while midfield is the most competitive position at the club. That said, things could change if both Luka Modric and Toni Kroos leave next summer.