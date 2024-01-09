Real Madrid “in regular contact” with agent of Bayern Munich star, chances of summer move increasing day-by-day

Real Madrid could be in line for a huge summer transfer window. Kylian Mbappe has been heavily linked in recent months, and with his contract at Paris Saint-Germain expiring at the end of the season, he would be a remarkable low-cost signing. However, rather incredibly, he may not be the only world class player heading to the club.

Los Blancos are in need of a new left-back, with Ferland Mendy and Fran Garcia having flattered to deceive. Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies is their top target, and they intend to try for him in the summer, provided that he does not sign a new deal with the German champions before the season ends.

Davies’ contract ends in 2025, so he could be available on a cut-price deal. Real Madrid will hope this is the case, and as Sky Germany (via MD) have reported, they are in regular contact with the Canadian international’s agent over the current state of play on the matter. Club officials have also reportedly told the player not to renew, so that he can be signed on the cheap.

At this stage, Davies’ talks with Bayern are at a standstill, and Real Madrid will hope that continues to be the case until the summer. If they can sign him, it would lock down their left-back position for the next decade at least.