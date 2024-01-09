Real Madrid Head of Scouting makes request to Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies

It is no secret that Real Madrid are keen on signing Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies, with the Canadian locked in contract talks. His deal is up in 2025, and if Bayern cannot tie him down before the summer, then Los Blancos will try to agree a transfer with the Bavarian side.

Davies is reportedly content with life in Munich, but is demanding €13m per season to continue wearing the red of Bayern, a figure that the club considers too high. Real Madrid feel that they can move in for Davies as a result and secure his signature for between €40-50m.

According to Sky Alemania, as carried by Diario AS, Real Madrid have taken their first step towards signing Davies. Head of Scouting Juni Calafat has expressly asked Davies not to renew his deal with Bayern in order to facilitate a move.

Bayern have publicly been very keen to keep Davies, and if he does move to Los Blancos, he will likely have to take less money that he would get with Bayern‘s current offer. Calafat has a strong record of hitting his mark once he has decided on a target though, and his work has been key in bringing Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes, Endrick Felipe and Jude Bellingham in recent years, and Real Madrid will be hoping that he can add Davies to his lists coups.