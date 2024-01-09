Real Madrid considering summer move for Everton star who was given his debut by Carlo Ancelotti

Given that David Alaba, Antonio Rudiger and Nacho Fernandez are all in the thirties, Real Madrid could well look to sign a new younger centre-back in the coming years, starting with this summer’s transfer window.

Eder Militao and Alaba are also coming back from ACL tears, so there is some uncertainty surrounding Los Blancos’ central defence options. These could be addressed ahead of next season, and according to reports in England (as covered by Diario AS), they could look at a player that is well known to head coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Jarrad Branthwaite was given his Everton debut by Ancelotti back in 2020, and he has since gone on to become a regular for the Premier League side. However, Real Madrid are said to be targeting a move for the English U21 international, which would see the Italian coaching the 21-year-old once again.

Branthwaite is very highly-rated in England, and especially at Everton. Having signed Jude Bellingham last summer, it could now be that Real Madrid further add to their English options.