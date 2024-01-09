Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid set for gauntlet derby run following Copa del Rey draw

Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid are both looking at potentially season-defining runs over the next month, as both look to compete in the Supercup, Copa del Rey and La Liga. Success runs through running over their city rivals.

On Wednesday evening, Atletico face Real Madrid in the Spanish Supercup semi-final in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Should they get through, they will face one of Osasuna or Barcelona in the final on Sunday. The Copa del Rey draw has added an extra level of intrigue though, with the pair facing off at the Metropolitano exactly a week later at the Metropolitano in a one-off tie – the same happened last year with Atletico being beaten 3-1 after extra time at the Santiago Bernabeu.

📅Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid – 10/01/24 (N – SS) 📅Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid – 17/01/24 (CdR) 📅Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid – 03-04/02/24 (LL) It's set to be a fun four weeks. pic.twitter.com/Zsu69LeGk6 — Football España (@footballespana_) January 9, 2024

After three derbies this season, Real Madrid will finally get to play at home against Atletico in early February. Just over three weeks later, Los Rojiblancos will be given a hostile welcome to the Bernabeu for their second La Liga meeting of the season – that one too also won 3-1 by the home side. Real Madrid will be out for revenge for their September meeting, believing that if they can get the better of their rivals over the next month, then they will be on their way to a successful season domestically. Sitting 10 points of the summit of La Liga, the Copa del Rey and Supercup are Atletico’s best chance of silverware this season.

❗️Atleti will play the Copa del Rey at home for the first time in 5 years. • They hadn’t played at home since January 2019, against Girona. • The game they played against Rayo Majadahonda in 2022 was as visitors. [via @PedroFullanaSER] pic.twitter.com/wYLB8s5tlv — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) January 8, 2024

Image via OSCAR DEL POZO/AFP via Getty Images