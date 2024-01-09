Real Betis forced to do Vitor Roque-esque operation to register new signing

At the end of December, Real Betis confirmed the arrival of Johnny Cardoso from Internacional. The 22-year-old has been expected to join Los Verdiblancos, and with the winter transfer window now open, the deal has been finalised. However, there have been troubles with registering him.

Cardoso has yet to feature for Betis as he was not registered in time for their matches against Celta Vigo (La Liga) and Alaves (Copa del Rey). However, as per Relevo, he has now been registered with La Liga, meaning that he could make his debut against Granada this weekend.

However, that isn’t the end of the story. The report also mentions that Betis will have to re-register Cardoso during the summer, and his current registration is only active until the end of the current season. La Liga’s rules require that clubs have to justify that a player can be registered not only in the current season, but also for the next one. To register Cardoso for next season, Betis will have to justify again that it meets the necessary economic requirements.

Barcelona have had to do similar with Vitor Roque and Inigo Martinez, and it’s no surprise that both them and Real Betis are struggling financially, hence why this has happened. Still, there is confidence at the Andalusian club that they will have Cardoso’s registration sown up during the summer.