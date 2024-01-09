Real Betis dealt major blow as Sporting Director to leave after accepting Saudi Arabia offer

For the second time in less than 12 months, Real Betis are on the lookout for a new Sporting Director. Antonio Cordon was replaced by Ramon Planes last March, but it is now he that has decided to walk away from the Andalusian club.

Planes has been mulling over an offer from Saudi Arabia over the last few weeks. Al-Ittihad, the club of Karim Benzema, have been pushing to recruit the former Barcelona director, and Relevo say that they have now got their wish, despite Betis’ best efforts to retain Planes.

As a result, Planes will leave imminently to take up his new role in the Middle East. He leaves Betis as the worst time possible – in the middle of a transfer window.

Real Betis must now act quickly if they are to appoint someone before the end of the window. Until that happens, it’s perhaps unlikely that they will be very active in the transfer market, which will be a worry to head coach Manuel Pellegrini.