Paris Saint-Germain President confirms that he has a “gentleman’s agreement” with Kylian Mbappe, amid Real Madrid links

Kylian Mbappe has continued to dominate headlines over the last few weeks, as speculation over his future remains at the forefront of transfer news. The 24-year-old is out of contract at Paris Saint-Germain in the summer, meaning that he can now sign a pre-contract agreement with another club.

Real Madrid are favourites to sign Mbappe, whom they have been after for several years. However, it’s far from certain who the French captain will be at from next season onwards, although very unsurprisingly, PSG are determined to retain his services.

PSG president Nasser al-Khelaifi has told RMC Sport (via Diario AS) that the French champions are the best place for Mbappe to continue his football.

“I want Kylian to stay, that’s clear. He’s the best player in the world, and the best thing for him is PSG. He is the centre of the project. From a sporting point of view, we’ve given him everything. He has an agreement with me.

“Kylian is a great man, a great player, but also a great person. As he said after the Champions Trophy, he has an agreement with me. It’s between us, I don’t want to reveal what’s in this agreement, but there is an agreement. I don’t want to talk about money or say how much the deal is worth. We have a ‘gentleman’s agreement’, our agreement is not about money. It’s between a player and the president of the club, the sporting director and the coach. It’s more than a signed agreement.”

It’s interesting to hear al-Khelaifi say that he has an agreement with Mbappe. It’s not yet known what this is, but Real Madrid will hope that it isn’t a new contract, as they continue to eye up signing him on a free in the summer.