Osasuna hit with Supercup blow for Barcelona clash as key forward is ruled out

Osasuna might be the rank outsiders for the Spanish Supercup title, but undoubtedly they are the side to which winning the competition would mean the most. Capable of making life difficult for any side in Spain, Los Rojillo will travel to Saudi Arabia with nothing to lose and everything to gain. They do so without being able to call on Chimy Avila though.

The 29-year-old came off in Osasuna’s 1-0 win over Almeria five days ago with a muscle problem, and has not recovered in time. The positive news is that Unai Garcia and Johan Mojica could be fit in time to contribute to the cause, having missed out against Castellon over the weekend in the Copa del Rey. Osasuna will be without Avila for their semi-final with Barcelona.

Avila has been a game-changer for Osasuna in the past, but has not enjoyed quite the same role this season, starting just over half of their La Liga matches. In his 19 appearances this season, he has two goals and three assists. Jagoba Arrasate will be placing his faith in Ante Budimir up front, who hit double figures for the season in that Almeria match. The 32-year-old Croatian has contributed directly to 10 of their 22 La Liga points this season, making the difference for Los Rojillo.