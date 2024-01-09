“No truth” in rumours linking Paris Saint-Germain star with January move to Real Sociedad

With Mohamed-Ali Cho having been sold to Nice, Real Sociedad are now on the lookout for a new attacking player. Head coach Imanol Alguacil is currently short of options, especially so with Umar Sadiq and Takefusa Kubo away at AFCON and the Asian Cup respectively.

One player that La Real have been linked with is Marco Asensio. The 27-year-old has struggled for opportunities at Paris Saint-Germain since joining from Real Madrid last summer, and reports have suggested that he could be on his way to Donostia-San Sebastian for the second half of the season.

However, as Estadio Deportivo have reported, Asensio will not be joining La Real this month, as he is determined to succeed at PSG. The French champions have a lot of trust in the Spanish international, who will be determined to play regularly over the next few months, with Euro 2024 coming up in the summer.

It means that Real Sociedad will need to look at other options. Former player Carlos Vela has been linked, but aside from that, rumoured targets have been few and far between, which will be a concern for supporters.