Monaco enter race with Tottenham Hotspur to sign Sevilla centre-back in January

Loic Bade could be on the move this month. Despite having only joined Sevilla on a permanent basis last summer, the French defender has been linked with a departure just six months later.

Tottenham Hotspur are rumoured to be interested in signing Bade, who has been touted as their backup option to Genoa’s Radu Dragusin. With that move now in doubt due to Bayern Munich entering the race, the Premier League giants could now turn their attention to the Sevilla star.

However, they won’t have this one their own way either. Estadio Deportivo have reported that Monaco are keen on returning Bade to his homeland, and they could also make an offer in January.

Despite these links, it would be incredibly surprising if Sevilla allowed Bade to leave now, despite their financial woes. He is already a regular starter, but with Nemanja Gudelj out for the next two months, he is even more essential to head coach Quique Sanchez Flores. A departure is much more likely in the summer.