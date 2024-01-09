Journalist claims Real Madrid could sell Vinicius Junior if Kylian Mbappe is signed

At the moment, there is plenty of talk surrounding Kylian Mbappe’s future. His contract at Paris Saint-Germain is coming to an end, which has given the opportunity for Real Madrid to sign him on a free. However, for the moment at least, the matter remains open, as no agreement has been reached.

If Mbappe does arrive, it would be a spectacular signing for Real Madrid, especially considering that no transfer fee would be involved. However, the Frenchman would be on a very high wage package, which would cost the club a large amount – as such, a significant sale could be required.

This is according to Eduardo Inda, who told El Chiringuito (via OK Diario) that Vinicius Junior could be the one to go, given that he and Mbappe occupy the same position on the pitch.

“If Mbappe comes, someone will have to leave because we have to make money. In addition, there are doubled positions, unless he plays as a 9, but Endrick will be there who would also be a problem.

“I’ve always said that there’s a great candidate to come out and that’s information. I said it before Christmas and they made a revolution for me. You have to sell to someone because this is an income statement. I’m talking about Vinicius. If Mbappe were to come, someone has to leave and a player for whom you would receive a lot of money is the Brazilian.”

It’s very hard to see Real Madrid willing to part ways with Vinicius. The 23-year-old is a hugely popular figure, and has been getting better and better over the last few years. If they can keep him and Mbappe, and play them together effectively, that would surely be the best solution for all.