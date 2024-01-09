Girona suffer significant blow in La Liga race as defender handed four-match ban for referee comments

Girona are undoubtedly in the La Liga title race this season, given that they are currently level on points with Real Madrid at the top of the table. However, their chances of keeping pace with Carlo Ancelotti’s side have just taken a big blow.

David Lopez, who has been a mainstay in the heart of Girona’s defence this season, will be unavailable for the Catalan club’s upcoming matches, as he has been handed a four-match suspension by the Competition Committee, as per Marca.

The 34-year-old has been banned after comments he made about referee Miguel Angel Ortiz Arias in a half time interview during Girona’s defeat of Almeria in October. Lopez called out the whistler for “rude and insulting behaviour” during the first half of that match, and the Technical Committee of Referees reported him over the matter, despite a later apology and retraction of the comments.

It means that Lopez will miss Girona’s upcoming matches against Almeria, Sevilla and Celta Vigo, as well as their fixture with Rayo Vallecano in the Copa del Rey. With Eric Garcia having also recently been injured, it leaves head coach Michel Sanchez in something of a tight spot.