Gerard Pique announces return to football, former Barcelona defender to take up coaching role

Back in November 2022, Gerard Pique played his final game as a professional footballer, as he announced his retirement from the game, which helped Barcelona’s financial issues in the process. Still then, he has largely been involved in his King’s League, although he is now set for a return to the proper action.

On his official X account, Pique announced that he will be returning to football in a coaching role. He gave no clue as to what team he will be joining, although he stated that more information will be coming soon.

“It’s a new year, and after thinking carefully, I have decided to return to football. I miss it a lot. This time it won’t be as a player. It will be as a coach. I’ll share more details at the end of the week.”

Es un nuevo año y después de pensarlo detenidamente he decidido volver al fútbol. Lo echo mucho de menos. Esta vez no será como jugador. Será como entrenador. Compartiré más detalles al final de la semana. — Gerard Piqué (@3gerardpique) January 9, 2024

Rumours have already started as to who Pique will be heading to. Returning to Barcelona as a coach to former teammate Xavi Hernandez could be an option, while a likely one could be FC Andorra, the Segunda side that he is owner of.