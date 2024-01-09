Fede Valverde opines on positional change at Real Madrid, Carlo Ancelotti asks him to be more ‘arrogant’

Real Madrid have suffered a number of injuries this season, with Carlo Ancelotti required to shuffle his pack throughout the season in order to maintain results. A large part of the reason he has been able to do so though is down to Fede Valverde.

The Uruguayan has generally operated on the right flank under Carlo Ancelotti, but this season has been used much more in the middle, and in particular, deep alongside Toni Kroos. The pair have set the tone for Los Blancos over the last month in the absence of Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga.

He was asked whether he enjoyed playing in his ‘new position’.

“Well, all my life I have played in that position, ‘5’. I think that, today, I have more tools to play because I have played in various positions on the field. I have to be happy with that attitude of mine, being willing to do anything. As a winger I can contribute more in attack, being closer to the box, but this position is where I enjoy myself the most. It is a position that I have a lot of fun in and I enjoy it every game.”

Valverde was also asked if it was the best moment of his career.

“Maybe so. In this position I enjoy myself a lot, I can contribute from anywhere. It’s true that I would love to be scoring the same goals as last year and be closer to the area. But you have to adapt to what the coach wants.”

Ancelotti appeared after his press duties, and the Italian coach said that if there was one thing that could help him improve, it was a little bit of arrogance.

“Valverde is a complete player. He can play football in many ways: as a winger, as a pivot… he is very important in this sense. In the same game, he can play in different ways. It is very rare to find a midfielder with this profile on the market. Our fortune is that we have him.”

“I think he can still improve more. He is a very humble person who understands that he is strong. I always prefer a humble player to an arrogant player but, sometimes, having a little arrogance makes you a stronger of character.”

Valverde has been a sustaining force for Ancelotti since he arrived in the position for the second time. On paper he was the easiest to leave on the bench at the time, but he has now proved time and again under various coaches that regardless of where, his presence on the pitch is a benefit for Los Blancos.