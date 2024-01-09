Fede Valverde confirms he would scythe down Alvaro Morata again in Spanish Supercup

Perhaps the iconic Fede Valverde play amidst an enormously successful career, including an assist in the Champions League final, Valverde’s sending off against Atletico Madrid in the 2020 Spanish Supercup remains written into Real Madrid folklore.

With the game tied at 0-0 in extra time, Alvaro Morata was racing through on goal, when Valverde caught up just enough to scythe Morata down when he was through on goal. He was sent off, the game went to penalties and Real Madrid walked away with the trophy.

Le preguntan a Valverde por la entrada a Morata en la Supercopa de hace 4 años…#superSupercopa pic.twitter.com/8ifGQvkkB6 — MARCA (@marca) January 9, 2024

Asked whether he would repeat it, Valverde had no doubts.

“Of course, I would do it again. As long as it is for the team. If we are losing 3-0, it makes no sense. In that final we were playing the game, it was very close. If the result was the same, I would do it again. You don’t want to hurt your opponent, but for the team, for my values. For the team you always have to leave everything.”

Fede Valverde on that Alvaro Morata tackle: "Of course I would do it again."pic.twitter.com/6VFdlmUTVO — Football España (@footballespana_) January 9, 2024

“I remember not that play, but that Super Cup. It was my first Super Cup, something magnificent. It was very special and I would love to be able to win another one, because this trophy requires you to continue winning titles.”

Valverde’s ‘sacrifice’ was held up as the embodiment of the Uruguayan commitment to winning which is symbolic of their national team. While it has the height of cynical play, it is those kind of plays that endear players to fans just as much as the incredible technical skills.