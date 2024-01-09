Dani Alves receives help ahead of rape trial from former Barcelona teammate Neymar Junior – report

It has been almost one year since Dani Alves was arrested and charged with rape. The former Barcelona defender has been behind bars since mid-January after being accused of the crime after an alleged incident that took place in the Catalan capital at the end of December 2022.

Alves has reportedly been growing increasingly desperate whilst in prison, and that has continued in recent weeks, with his trial now expected to start in the coming weeks. According to reports from Brazil, this caused him to reach out to former teammate Neymar Junior for financial and legal help.

As per UOL (via Marca), Neymar’s father has since transferred money to Alves as part of his legal defence, funds that have been used to pay a €150,000 fine for “mitigating compensation for the damage caused”. Furthermore, Alves has also hired Gustavo Xisto, who is one of the oldest legal representatives of Neymar’s father’s companies.

Alves’ situation is expected to come to a head in the next few months when his trial gets underway. He has maintained his innocence throughout, although he has changed his version of events on multiple occasions during the legal process.