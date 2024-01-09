Carlo Ancelotti picks out Antonio Rudiger’s best quality – ‘He has many qualities, but best of all…’

Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger did not have the most auspicious of starts to his career last season, and was lagging behind David Alaba and Eder Militao in the pecking order. But having had some time to adapt, by the end of last season he was competing for their positions, and while in part due to injury, he is their most used player.

Rudiger’s form has helped Real Madrid to their best defensive record through 19 games in La Liga ever, and he has been the constant in their backline. Ahead of their clash with Atletico Madrid in the Spanish Supercup semi-final, against the only team to have beaten them this seaosn, Carlo Ancelotti was asked what Rudiger gives him.

“He is a very attentive defender, very strong with his head. He has many qualities and a lot of experience. Positioning, character, personality… He is a very complete defender. But the best quality of all… A pessimist. A pessimist. He is always thinking about the worst that can happen, and so he’s very focused on the game.”

After the question, a journalist pointed out that he has used the same adjective to praise Nacho Fernandez previously, saying he had two pessimists at the back.

“It’s all that I have right now, two pessimists at the moment,” Ancelotti laughed, referencing the major injury crisis in the backline.

Ancelotti will have to rely on Rudiger and Nacho to sustain their season. With Los Blancos deciding against signing a new central defender this winter, it is unlikely to be before March or April before Eder Militao returns from his anterior cruciate ligament injury, while Alaba is out for the rest of the season. Aurelien Tchouameni and Dani Carvajal have been picked out as potential makeshift options should further injuries occur, but a problem for Rudiger would be disastrous for Real Madrid’s ambitions this season.