Breakout 21-year-old Brazilian belonging to Manchester City declares Real Madrid wish

Manchester City right-back Yan Couto has long been tipped to become one of the best in the world, and this season on loan at Girona, he is starting to deliver on some of that promise. The 21-year-old made his debut for Brazil at the back end of last year, and has been in exceptional form in La Liga this year. Yet it is not City he dreams of playing for, but rather Real Madrid.

Couto is due to return to City at the end of the season, although thus far all of his career in Europe has been spent on loan elsewhere. Ranking 6th in La Liga for progressive passes received, 7th for goal-creating actions (9), and contributing 5 assists to the joint-league leaders, it has been a breakout year for Couto.

Answering a quickfire round of questions for Girona’s social media team, Couto’s answers revealed a clear preference for Real Madrid. During his answers, he named Vinicius Junior as the hardest attacker he has faced, and the shirt he has swapped that he treasures the most. Cristiano Ronaldo was his boyhood idol, and Real Madrid are the team he would most like to play for that he hasn’t already.

Yan Couto says his childhood idol is Cristiano Ronaldo, the hardest player he has faced is Vinicius, the best shirt he's swapped is Vinicius, and the club he would like to play for is Real Madrid. We think he might be a Real Madrid fan.pic.twitter.com/rczMzTmLBU — Football España (@footballespana_) January 9, 2024

He goes on to name Virgil van Dijk as his best defender in the world, and Sevilla’s Marcos Acuna as the most difficult to get past. Barcelona’s Eric Garcia is the player he laughs with most, and Valery is the best-dressed Girona player.

While it is a long way off, it is not impossible to imagine Real Madrid moving for him at some point. Dani Carvajal is ageing, and Los Blancos are keen to sign a young right-back, albeit on a cheaper deal. If Couto keeps up this form, there is no chance Manchester City would allow him to leave without a significant fee coming their way though.