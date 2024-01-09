Barcelona train with Pedri, without Ilkay Gundogan, and injury to defender is confirmed

Barcelona trained on Monday after their clash in the Copa del Rey, as they prepare for the Spanish Supercup. It was mixed day for the Blaugrana, the major news being the loss of Inigo Martinez.

The Blaugrana confirmed that Martinez has a hamstring injury in his right leg. Although it is not the same one that he was recovering from before managing 10 minutes against Barbastro, Martinez is set to be out for 4-5 weeks. Ilkay Gundogan was another absentee from training, he was ill, but is expected to return on Tuesday, as per Sport.

The good news for Barcelona is that Pedri did part of the training session with the group. Xavi Hernandez has been keen to emphasize that he will not rush Pedri back, but the latest is that he will not only travel to Saudi Arabia, but could see minutes in the final should Barcelona make it that far. Alejandro Balde missed Barcelona’s win over Barbastro, but was back in training on Monday, and is expected to be fit for the semi-final against Osasuna.

Barcelona are in desperate need of momentum and rhythm, and Xavi will be hoping that the Blaugrana can capture lightning in a bottle. Last season it was starting point for their charge to the title, and Xavi will be desperate for a reaction this time too.