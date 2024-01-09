Barcelona planning to re-open talks to sign Swedish wonderkid, deal would cost “much less” than €15m

In recent weeks, it has been reported that Barcelona are interested in signing Swedish starlet Lucas Bergvall. At 17, he is already a starter for Djurgardens, and this has led to numerous clubs, including the Catalans, keeping tabs on his situation.

There has been talk of Barcelona looking to do a deal this month, although that looks unlikely due to their ongoing financial problems, and also because it had been reported that Djurgardens had set an asking price of €15m for Bergvall. However, it appears that this is not the case.

According to Relevo, Bergvall will be available for “much less” than €15m, although it is not known what the exact asking price will be. Furthermore, Barcelona remain very interested in signing him, and talks are planned in the coming days in order to establish possible next steps.

Bergvall would be a fine pickup for Barcelona, although they will have several teams to fend off if they do make a move in the coming months. The advantage they have is that the teenager is very keen on a move to Catalonia.