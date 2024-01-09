Barcelona midfielder unlikely to leave despite interest from Serie A giants

Barcelona midfielder Oriol Romeu has not had the most glorious of returns to the club he came through at, falling out of the team in October and struggling to make it back in since. It has led to a number of rumours about his future lying elsewhere, but the Blaugrana maintain that he will continue with them until at least the end of the season.

The 32-year-old has started just four games since October, and it seems Xavi Hernandez has decided that he does not trust him in the biggest games. In the meantime, Girona have been linked with a move to take him back north to Montilivi, while Getafe President Angel Torres openly declared their interest in Romeu. Since, Girona have enquired about Nico Gonzalez of Porto, and Getafe have loaned in Ilaix Moriba, suggesting that both decided to turn their attentions elsewhere.

🚨 AS Roma are tracking Oriol Romeu as a possible replacement for Renato Sanches. @repubblica — barcacentre (@barcacentre) January 9, 2024

Now Reppublica are reporting in Italy, as carried by Sport, that Jose Mourinho’s Roma could be interested in signing him on loan, should Renato Sanches leave due to a lack of minutes. They would be looking for a loan deal though, which seems of little benefit to the Blaugrana. Roma have more attraction for most than Girona and Getafe, but it seems if likely that if Romeu was keen to to leave, then those teams might have pushed more his signature.