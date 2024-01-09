Barcelona intend to pay €3m in summer to sign 22-year-old striker from Girona

Barca Atletic have typically had excellent striker prospects at their disposal over the last few years. Ferran Jutgla and Victor Barbera are two of those, although they both left in successive seasons in favour of pastures new. Barcelona hope that the next top marksman in their subsidiary doesn’t do the same.

That is Pau Victor. Interestingly, the 22-year-old is on loan from Girona, and he has certainly impressed during his time at Barca Atletic, for whom he is top scorer this season. He has also been in the orbit of first team head coach Xavi Hernandez, who recently called Victor up for the Copa del Rey clash with Barbastro.

Sport have reported that Barcelona intend to exercise the purchase option in their deal with Girona for Victor, which is worth €3m. That deal would be concluded in the summer, and the Blaugrana would then see him as one of their attacking options for the future, which includes the likes of Vitor Roque and Marc Guiu.

The likely scenario is that Barcelona will try to flog Victor at some stage for significant profit. However, for that to happen, he may need to see first team football, although that possibility is not completely out of the question over the coming years.