Barcelona have yet to act on Xavi Hernandez’s contract request for 31-year-old

Last week, Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez publicly urged the club to ensure that Sergi Roberto remains for at least one season. The 31-year-old, who is first team captain, is out of contract in the summer, so is able to sign a pre-contract agreement with another club right now.

While that is unlikely to happen, it’s not yet clear whether Roberto will continue at Barcelona next season. This is because MD say that talks have yet to take place over a renewal, despite Xavi’s words last week.

Barcelona are not in a hurry to enter into negotiations with Roberto, and it must also be said that the feeling is mutual. The midfielder is fully focused on his football at the moment, especially given that he is now firmly in contention after injuries to Pedri and Gavi.

Roberto’s future could also depend on whether Barcelona sign a midfielder this month. Sporting Director Deco has been tasked with making a signing, although due to the club’s financial woes, it looks unlikely to happen at this stage.