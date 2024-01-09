Barcelona get surprise injury boost as key player is set to return weeks ahead of schedule

Barcelona have been short of luck with injuries this season, something which was once again in evidence last week, as they lost Joao Cancelo and Inigo Martinez on the eve of the Spanish Supercup. However they are set for a positive update on Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

The German goalkeeper underwent surgery at the end of November to deal with his back pain, which was not receeding naturally. It was expected to keep him out for at least two months, with their Champions League first leg against Napoli on the 21st of February thought to be the targeted return.

Yet Relevo claim ter Stegen is already on the home straight of his recovery, and is counting down the days until he can return. He could well be back before the end of January, some three weeks ahead of schedule.

Barcelona play Villarreal (27/1), Osasuna (30/1), Alaves (4/2), Granada (11/2) and Celta Vigo (18/2) before the Napoli clash, all of which are now in play for the veteran shot-stopper. There could well be a Copa del Rey semi-final between the Alaves and Granada matches should Barcelona make it too. Inaki Pena has deputised well in ter Stegen’s absence, although he did make one key mistake against Almeria failing to collect a cross. Ter Stegen is not only their star goalkeeper though, but also one of their captains in a young side.