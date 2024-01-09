Barcelona concerned about Lamine Yamal running in the wrong circles

Barcelona starlet Lamine Yamal made his debut at the start of the season, and while there was an acknowledgement that he needed to be managed, his performances made it a real debate over whether he should start for the Blaugrana. That talk has died down now, and with Lamine Yamal still just 16 years of age, many will be happy that Xavi Hernandez is giving him just small stints in the team.

Nevertheless, three starts in the past two months might be a little less action than fans might have wanted for him. Bar Canaletes report that there is an element of concern about Lamine Yamal and his social circle at the club, rightly or wrongly. The feeling is that some of the characters with which he is hanging around with are not necessarily ideal for his development, and they fear that he could be distracted from his career.

Joan Fontes goes on to recall that Lamine Yamal was involved in a disciplinary incident while he was on duty with Spain’s under-17s, for which he was dropped at the time. It was also noted at the same time Lamine Yamal himself appears to be a good character.

It is not uncommon for young footballers on the cusp of the professional game to face choices about what to focus on, who to spend time with, and what direction to go in. The difference is that having been introduced to the media microscope at Barcelona so young, those choices and that process could be played out in front of the public if things turn sour. Barcelona will no doubt be hoping that his teammates can lend a guiding hand too.