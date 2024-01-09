Atletico Madrid will allow Fulham and Roma target to leave this month – on one condition

Caglar Soyuncu only arrived at Atletico Madrid six months ago, but he could soon be out of the door at the Civitas Metropolitano. The Turkish defender, who arrived on a free transfer from Leicester City, has struggled for minutes in recent weeks after returning from injury, and when he has been called upon, his performances have flattered to deceive.

As such, Relevo say that Atleti are now open to letting Soyuncu depart this month. Fulham are said to be preparing a transfer offer for the 27-year-old, while Roma are reportedly keen on a loan deal.

However, the report states that Atleti will only allow Soyuncu to go if he leaves permanently, whether that be now of in the summer. They are prepared to accept a loan with obligation to buy, although a straight transfer would be preferred.

At this stage, Fulham are likely to hold off until the summer, while Roma have yet to decide on making a move. Furthermore, Porto are said to have offered a paid loan, although this does not fit Atletico Madrid’s requirements. However, there is plenty of time for clubs to up their offers.