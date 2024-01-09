Atletico Madrid receive transfer offers for out of favour defender, Roma enquire about loan

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone admitted that he would listen to the players who wanted to leave in the January transfer window for more minutes. In particular, it seems obvious that there are two players that that could pertain to, with Javi Galan and Caglar Soyuncu not yet making 500 minutes of game time between them yet.

The Turkish central defender has been at the heart of speculation for a number of weeks now, as he fears for his place in the Turkey team, with the Euros on the horizon. Fenerbahce and Besiktas have been linked to his signature, but now DiMarzio has revealed that Roma have enquired about a loan deal for Soyuncu.

💣🚨 BREAKING: Atletico Madrid have received an offer of around €20m for Caglar Soyuncu from the Premier League. Fulham is one of the clubs interested. [🥇: @DiMarzio] pic.twitter.com/MuMvgDtN15 — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) January 8, 2024

That is not the most lucrative offer on the table for Atletico though, with Premier League side Fulham reportedly offering €20m for the 27-year-old.

The absence of Soyuncu would leave Simeone with just five central defenders to cover three positions, including Reinildo Mandava and Axel Witsel. However for Atletico, it will be enormously tempting to accept Fulham’s offer, if there is any truth to it. The chance to make a €20m profit in the space of six months, having arrived on a free, on a player who they are unlikely to sell for much more than that unless his performances take a major leap is a rare one.