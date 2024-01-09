Atletico Madrid continue impressive youth recruitment with signing of 17-year-old talent

In recent seasons, Atletico Madrid have increasingly focused on signing impressive young talent. Samu Omorodion and Santiago Mourino both arrived last summer, and now, they have completed the signing of another highly-rated teenager, that being Alejandro Monserrate from Real Zaragoza.

As per MD, Monserrate joins Atleti after turning down multiple contract offers for Zaragoza, who had been desperate to keep one of their prized youngsters. Instead, he heads to the Spanish capital, where he will play with Atleti’s U19 side for the time being.

The 17-year-old attacker has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract with Los Rojiblancos, meaning that he will stay at the club until the end of the 2026-27 season. Until then, he will be hoping to climb up the ladder internally, with a view to making an impact on the first team in the coming years.

Atletico Madrid’s recruitment has been very impressive in recent seasons, as they continue to battle their financial woes. Signing young talent like this will ultimately be a big benefit in the long run.