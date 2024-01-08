WATCH: Joao Felix loses rag with teammates on multiple occasions as pressure grows on Barcelona star

The highs at Barcelona for Joao Felix can be counted on one hand. His performances against Real Betis, Royal Antwerp and Atletico Madrid feel increasingly distant, and his place is beginning to come under scrutiny. That much seems evident in Felix’s demeanour, who cut a frustrated figure against fourth tier Barbastro in the Copa del Rey on Sunday night.

The Portuguese had been one of Barcelona’s better players through September and October, but since his performances have disappeared, save for the exception of Barcelona’s win over Atletico Madrid. Against Las Palmas last week he lost his place to Ferran Torres, and when he came on, raged at his teammates for not slipping him in on two occasions.

The same happened against Barbastro, while he also got into a lengthy argument with Ferran Torres over a free-kick, despite the fact Torres is the only Barcelona player to score one since Lionel Messi left Barcelona.

Felix did have a header wrongly disallowed against Barbastro, but outside of that his impact was minimal, and his interventions were strewn with errors. That included a failed Cruyff turn, after which he watched the Barbastro defender stroll away from him, and also the gift of a corner that resulted in Barbastro’s opener.

🚨 Loan watch: João Félix vs Barbastro (4th division):

– 0 goals

– 0 assists

– 0 completed dribbles

– 0 successful crosses

– 0 recoveries

– 0 key passes

– 2/9 duels won

– 2/9 duels won

– 15 ball losses

Manager Xavi Hernandez criticised his team for ‘giving away gifts’ after the match, and increasingly it looks as if the Catalan coach is losing patience with him. On his day, Felix offers Barcelona something different, and can be a creative hub, especially against deeper defences. As has been the case for much of his career since joining Atletico Madrid though, the consistency with which he does it is thratening his place in the side.