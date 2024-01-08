Unionistas de Salamanca shock Villarreal in Copa del Rey 23 hours after kick-off

The Copa del Rey Round of 32 looked as if it was to pass without any major shocks, but third-tier Unionistas de Salamanca have knocked out Villarreal on penalties.

The game originally kicked off at 18:00 CEST on Sunday, and after Ilias Akhomach scored with eight minutes to go, it looked as if the Yellow Submarine would float away with a win following a hard-fought tie. However Alfred Planas equalised from the spot just five minutes later.

Unionistas thought they had a winner in extremis, but that was disallowed, and with floodlight failure affecting the corners of the pitch, it was decided, against the wishes of Unionistas who felt it was playable, to postpone the match until the following day for extra time to be played. The home side were not happy, given they felt they had Villarreal under pressure.

The match kicked off again for extra time at 16:30 CEST, with members allowed into the Reina Sofia stadium for free until it was full. Unionistas held out for extra time, and were victorious in the penalty shootout. It was 4-4 after the first five, Planas and Alberto Moreno missing, before Kiko Femenia blazed over to win it 7-6 for Unionistas.

They are one of just two sides to make it through to the Round of 16 that are not from La Liga, and the only side not from the top two leagues, the other non-La Liga representative being Tenerife, who knocked out Las Palmas in a Canary Islands derby.

This is the furthest Unionistas have ever been in the Copa del Rey in their short history. A rare fan-owned club, they were formed after UD Salamanca went bust, and have grown organically over the last 10 years through membership fees – currently there are 4,500 members.